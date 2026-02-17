$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 12388 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 18620 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 20727 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21311 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21687 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26062 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35264 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46738 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55195 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the US had promised to provide licenses for the production of air defense missiles for Patriots, but ultimately refused. Ukraine proposed joint production in Europe, specifically with Romania and Poland.

US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were promises from the United States to provide licenses for the production of air defense missiles for "Patriots," but they were ultimately not given. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

All Ukrainian diplomats must be maximally active in ensuring results in the supply of air defense missiles, as must the Minister of Defense. We just had a meeting with Minister Fedorov. We identified priorities, and the supply must work. There will also be a significant number of formats with partners in the coming weeks – various negotiations, various meetings. We will also talk about Europe needing its own production of air defense missiles. All types of missiles that are truly needed 

- said Zelenskyy. 

Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine16.02.26, 22:54 • 7708 views

He noted that there are already certain steps: the development of production facilities, expansion, but the speed of this work is still insufficient. 

The volumes of possible production also deserve to be increased. Ukraine spoke about this with America years ago, in particular about the need to create sufficient missile production facilities in Europe, including for "Patriots." There were promises of licenses, but America ultimately did not go for it. Although we offered production both in Ukraine and jointly with NATO partners in the region – with Romania, with Poland, etc. Such decisions, such production facilities could certainly strengthen all of us, all of Europe. I am confident: Europe will still be able to provide itself with the necessary volumes and defensive power. But it would be much better for everyone if such a result were achieved faster 

- added the President. 

Recall 

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, the Russian missiles and drones used today contain thousands of components that Russia does not produce itself. In particular, components from not only China but also Europe, the USA, and Japan were found in "Shaheds."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

