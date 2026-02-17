US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there were promises from the United States to provide licenses for the production of air defense missiles for "Patriots," but they were ultimately not given. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

All Ukrainian diplomats must be maximally active in ensuring results in the supply of air defense missiles, as must the Minister of Defense. We just had a meeting with Minister Fedorov. We identified priorities, and the supply must work. There will also be a significant number of formats with partners in the coming weeks – various negotiations, various meetings. We will also talk about Europe needing its own production of air defense missiles. All types of missiles that are truly needed - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that there are already certain steps: the development of production facilities, expansion, but the speed of this work is still insufficient.

The volumes of possible production also deserve to be increased. Ukraine spoke about this with America years ago, in particular about the need to create sufficient missile production facilities in Europe, including for "Patriots." There were promises of licenses, but America ultimately did not go for it. Although we offered production both in Ukraine and jointly with NATO partners in the region – with Romania, with Poland, etc. Such decisions, such production facilities could certainly strengthen all of us, all of Europe. I am confident: Europe will still be able to provide itself with the necessary volumes and defensive power. But it would be much better for everyone if such a result were achieved faster - added the President.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, the Russian missiles and drones used today contain thousands of components that Russia does not produce itself. In particular, components from not only China but also Europe, the USA, and Japan were found in "Shaheds."