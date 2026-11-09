U.S. Democrats target Defense Secretary Hegseth for impeachment — Bloomberg

U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the party would consider a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Democratic Party will consider the resolution as early as November 10.

"The so-called secretary of defense has abused his authority, undermined our national security, and provoked this reckless and costly war of his own choosing in Iran, resulting in soaring prices for the American people and making the country less safe," - Jeffries emphasized.

The publication points out that efforts to remove the head of the Pentagon gained momentum after the U.S. midterm elections, as the war with Iran, which Hegseth advocated, was largely responsible for the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections to Congress.

Recall

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump instructed the Justice Department to investigate the Democrats' actions regarding "threats against many people" involving impeachment and other forms of punishment.

Trump said he does not plan to fire Hegseth as secretary of defense