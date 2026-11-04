Trump said he does not plan to fire Hegseth as secretary of defense

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump also said that he is not considering replacing Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

"In my opinion, he (Hegseth — ed.) is doing an excellent job," the U.S. president said.

This came amid reports that Marsha Blackburn might appoint Hegseth to serve out the remainder of her term in the U.S. Senate representing Tennessee — after she won the gubernatorial election.

"Actually, I think that if he did it, he would become very popular. But I have heard absolutely nothing about that," the U.S. president added.

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To remind you

As CBS News reported, citing sources, U.S. President Donald Trump asked his advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his position after Republicans' defeats in the midterm elections.