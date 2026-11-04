Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend

On Wednesday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s war against Iran. He questioned the wisdom of the conflict and placed full responsibility for the crushing electoral defeat—which resulted in control of Congress passing to the Democrats—on it, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

These extraordinary remarks by Vance, published on the social media platform X, could further complicate the decision-making process for Trump, who is currently considering resuming large-scale military action against Iran—an option that, according to U.S. officials speaking to Reuters, remains on the table.

The remarks also raise questions about the political future of senior Pentagon officials, above all Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is already deeply unpopular in Congress, where some lawmakers are expected to seek his impeachment.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote on X.

"If you want to prove that it was worth it—that losing the Senate for the next six years was justified—then go ahead."

Vance also said that the earlier recommendation to end the war had been "sound advice."

In addition

On Tuesday, Democrats gained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, securing convincing victories in Republican strongholds—for the first time in many generations.

Voters in conservative regions that had secured the president a second term just two years ago sharply shifted their support to the Democrats. The reasons included deep frustration with the war against Iran, concern over the high cost of living, and dissatisfaction with the way Trump had governed the country.

Trump acknowledged the impact of the war with Iran and fuel prices on the defeat in the congressional elections

Vance sought to downplay differences in outlook with Trump, saying that the president had also acknowledged that the war with Iran had cost Republicans victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. However, Trump’s own comments were much more restrained—he said that the war with Iran was only one of many reasons.

"I did the right thing," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I would do it again."