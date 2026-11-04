Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
06:27 PM • 2832 views
Frost and wet snow are coming to Ukraine — meteorologists have said when to expect them
05:39 PM • 12697 views
On November 5, strict schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many queues will be without power
04:55 PM • 17293 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
04:32 PM • 22835 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps
04:04 PM • 19488 views
Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail
03:46 PM • 22476 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place
01:49 PM • 28152 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 27525 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 25983 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 16995 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 16374 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 4, 10:30 AM • 28026 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railwayNovember 4, 12:42 PM • 27844 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 20777 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 20182 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps04:32 PM • 22836 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place03:46 PM • 22477 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railwayNovember 4, 12:42 PM • 28005 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
November 4, 12:41 PM • 29685 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 78830 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 9306:19 PM • 960 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 20315 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 20897 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 25983 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 31888 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
The Guardian
Film
Series

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

J.D. Vance called the war with Iran the reason for the Republicans’ defeat in the elections. Trump said he would do the same again.

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend

On Wednesday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s war against Iran. He questioned the wisdom of the conflict and placed full responsibility for the crushing electoral defeat—which resulted in control of Congress passing to the Democrats—on it, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

These extraordinary remarks by Vance, published on the social media platform X, could further complicate the decision-making process for Trump, who is currently considering resuming large-scale military action against Iran—an option that, according to U.S. officials speaking to Reuters, remains on the table.

The remarks also raise questions about the political future of senior Pentagon officials, above all Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is already deeply unpopular in Congress, where some lawmakers are expected to seek his impeachment.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote on X.

"If you want to prove that it was worth it—that losing the Senate for the next six years was justified—then go ahead."

Vance also said that the earlier recommendation to end the war had been "sound advice."

In addition

On Tuesday, Democrats gained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, securing convincing victories in Republican strongholds—for the first time in many generations.

Voters in conservative regions that had secured the president a second term just two years ago sharply shifted their support to the Democrats. The reasons included deep frustration with the war against Iran, concern over the high cost of living, and dissatisfaction with the way Trump had governed the country.

Trump acknowledged the impact of the war with Iran and fuel prices on the defeat in the congressional elections04.11.26, 11:51 • 4148 views

Vance sought to downplay differences in outlook with Trump, saying that the president had also acknowledged that the war with Iran had cost Republicans victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. However, Trump’s own comments were much more restrained—he said that the war with Iran was only one of many reasons.

"I did the right thing," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I would do it again."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Pete Hegseth
J. D. Vance
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Reuters
Donald Trump
Iran