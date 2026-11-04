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Trump acknowledged the impact of the war with Iran and fuel prices on the defeat in the congressional elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

Trump linked the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections to the war with Iran and high gasoline prices. He does not regret starting it.

Trump acknowledged the impact of the war with Iran and fuel prices on the defeat in the congressional elections

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republicans’ defeat in the congressional midterm elections on November 3, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said that "Iran was partly responsible," explaining the election result, but that "at the same time, people understand the importance of what I have done."

Reflecting on his party’s defeats in Tuesday’s midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump said that voters agree with his Iran policy but "probably were not ready" to accept the "short-term" costs of higher fuel prices.

"I don’t think it’s the war; I think it’s gas prices. People agree with what I’m doing regarding Iran, but they really probably weren’t ready for the short-term consequences of paying more for gasoline. And, you know, I understand that. I disagree with it, and I would tell people that it’s a short-term problem, but for the sake of long-term benefits," Trump said, according to the journalist’s report .

In a separate interview with The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. president repeated his comments and added that he does not regret starting the war with Tehran.

"I don’t think about it. I did the right thing. I would do it again," he told the newspaper.

Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power04.11.26, 07:44 • 27541 view

Addendum

Iran’s chief negotiator said on the morning of Wednesday, November 4, that the outcome of the midterm elections reflected Americans’ rejection of the war with his country and outrage over the cost of living.

Despite signs of diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement, vessels continue to come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. Four oil tankers caught fire after striking mines while transiting the vital waterway, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported on Wednesday.

Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump04.11.26, 08:33 • 18931 view

Julia Shramko

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