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Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3532 views

Donald Trump said he was ready to work with Democrats after their victories in the congressional elections. At the same time, he threatened to veto anything without agreements.

Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their victories in the midterm elections to Congress and said he was ready to cooperate with them. At the same time, he warned that he would use his veto power if the Democratic Party refused to cooperate. The American leader said this in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

My message is: congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country

– Trump said.

The president emphasized that he was familiar with many representatives of the Democratic Party and hoped to reach agreements with them.

I know many Democrats, I have an absolute veto power, and I am confident that we will be able to agree on everything. I think they will want to work with me. Otherwise, I will simply veto everything, and they do not want that

– he said.

Trump attributed the Republicans' defeats to his absence from the ballots

The American president also commented on the failures of Republican Party candidates. In his opinion, one of the reasons was his personal absence from the ballots.

I believe that I was not on the ballot, and nothing could be done about it. If I had been running in the election, we would have won

– Trump said.

When asked whether he was upset by the election results, the president replied that he had made every effort to support his fellow party members.

I tried to help people get elected, but they were not elected; they could not win. People did not come out to vote as they should have. If I had been on the ballot, they would have come. But they did not come

– he noted.

Trump added that similar situations had occurred repeatedly in American elections.

It should be noted that the vote count is still ongoing.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress 04.11.26, 05:08 • 7964 views

Stepan Haftko

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