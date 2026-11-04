Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress

U.S. Congresswoman of Ukrainian origin Victoria Spartz, who supports President Donald Trump, is trailing in the race for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, according to preliminary election results, UNN reports.

Details

Spartz represents the Republican Party and is running for another term in Congress. At the same time, the final voting results have not yet been announced, so her defeat has not been confirmed at this time.

The congresswoman has repeatedly criticized approaches to providing U.S. aid to Ukraine. In particular, she called for tighter oversight of the use of funds that Washington allocates to Kyiv and opposed additional funding.

What is known about Victoria Spartz

Victoria Spartz was born in Ukraine and later moved to the United States. In 2020, she won a seat in the House of Representatives from the state of Indiana for the first time, becoming the first person born in Ukraine to be elected to the U.S. Congress.

Despite her Ukrainian origins, the politician has repeatedly opposed certain aid packages for Ukraine and supported Republicans' demands for stricter oversight of U.S. spending.

The counting of votes in the U.S. congressional midterm elections is ongoing.

Congresswoman of Ukrainian origin Victoria Spartz tried to justify her words about territorial concessions