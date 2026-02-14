Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha met with EU representative Kallas - discussed three important topics

Photo: t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. He announced this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

According to Sybiha, the meeting focused on three key topics:

peace efforts and ways to accelerate them with the participation of the US and the EU;

strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, including the earliest possible adoption of a powerful 20th package of sanctions, a ban on providing maritime services to the Russian "shadow fleet", and the introduction of an entry ban for participants in Russian aggression against Ukraine;

Ukraine's membership in the EU as one of the key security guarantees for our state and all of Europe.

I thanked Kaja Kallas for her personal efforts and dedication, and the European Union for all its support, especially during this difficult winter period. We coordinated steps ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and regarding our future contacts and measures. - Sybiha stated.

Recall

