Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha met with EU representative Kallas - discussed three important topics

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 2700 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 10312 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 12919 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 13731 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 15363 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16145 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14037 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14717 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14657 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14123 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.5m/s
84%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideoFebruary 14, 01:12 PM • 10736 views
"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv regionFebruary 14, 01:24 PM • 3794 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideoFebruary 14, 01:38 PM • 5456 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideo04:50 PM • 6750 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations05:39 PM • 5952 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 74264 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 115944 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 68328 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 85883 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 126526 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15093 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 14751 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18093 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 41266 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 40099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha met with EU representative Kallas - discussed three important topics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. They discussed peace efforts, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's EU membership.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha met with EU representative Kallas - discussed three important topics
Photo: t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. He announced this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

According to Sybiha, the meeting focused on three key topics:

  • peace efforts and ways to accelerate them with the participation of the US and the EU;
    • strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, including the earliest possible adoption of a powerful 20th package of sanctions, a ban on providing maritime services to the Russian "shadow fleet", and the introduction of an entry ban for participants in Russian aggression against Ukraine;
      • Ukraine's membership in the EU as one of the key security guarantees for our state and all of Europe.

        I thanked Kaja Kallas for her personal efforts and dedication, and the European Union for all its support, especially during this difficult winter period. We coordinated steps ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and regarding our future contacts and measures.

        - Sybiha stated.

        Recall

        Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of humanitarian energy assistance.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        Energy
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Andriy Sybiha
        Wang Yi (politician)
        Kaya Kallas
        European Union
        China
        United States
        Ukraine