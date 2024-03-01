Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with the Netherlands - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, noting that he signed the document together with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

Today, Mark Rutte and I signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands. The document envisages two billion euros of military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense assistance over the next ten years - Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to the President, the agreement also defines "priorities for providing assistance in the areas of air defense, artillery, maritime and long-range assets, with a special emphasis on strengthening the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The agreement formalizes the principled position of the Netherlands on strengthening sanctions against Russia, forcing it to compensate for losses and bringing the aggressor to justice," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also said that, according to the document, "the Netherlands also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the defense of Ukraine, in particular the city of Kharkiv, where we met today," he said.

AddendumAddendum

Ukraine had previously signed security agreements with six other countries: Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.

There are new defense agreements and new aid packages: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visits to the Balkan countries