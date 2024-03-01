$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with the Netherlands - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 26358 views

Ukraine and the Netherlands sign a bilateral security agreement that provides for €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and further defense assistance over the next ten years.

Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with the Netherlands - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, noting that he signed the document together with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

Today, Mark Rutte and I signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands. The document envisages two billion euros of military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense assistance over the next ten years

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to the President, the agreement also defines "priorities for providing assistance in the areas of air defense, artillery, maritime and long-range assets, with a special emphasis on strengthening the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The agreement formalizes the principled position of the Netherlands on strengthening sanctions against Russia, forcing it to compensate for losses and bringing the aggressor to justice," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also said that, according to the document, "the Netherlands also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the defense of Ukraine, in particular the city of Kharkiv, where we met today," he said.

Ukraine had previously signed security agreements with six other countries: Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
Ukrainian Air Force
NATO
European Union
Denmark
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
