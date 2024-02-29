There are new defense agreements and new aid packages: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visits to the Balkan countries

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 173690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101910 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350314 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207821 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254005 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160142 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97830 views

There are new defense agreements and new aid packages: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visits to the Balkan countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37094 views

Zelenskyy summarized his visits to Europe, announcing new defense deals and aid packages, as well as joint production agreements with partners.

There are new defense agreements and new aid packages: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visits to the Balkan countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

A few summaries of the visits. The main thing is that there are new defense agreements, new packages. There will be more artillery and more joint production with our partners. We are using every meeting and every day to empower our soldiers. I am grateful to all our partners who help as much as we need. And on time, without delays. 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Head of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krishto, in Tirana, thanking her for her political support of Ukraine and discussing mutual cooperation and support for EU membership.

Also yesterday, Zelenskyy and North Macedonian Prime Minister Gjaferi signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO membership.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
North Macedonia
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
