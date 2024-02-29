There are new defense agreements and new aid packages: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visits to the Balkan countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

A few summaries of the visits. The main thing is that there are new defense agreements, new packages. There will be more artillery and more joint production with our partners. We are using every meeting and every day to empower our soldiers. I am grateful to all our partners who help as much as we need. And on time, without delays. - Zelensky said.

Recall

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Head of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krishto, in Tirana, thanking her for her political support of Ukraine and discussing mutual cooperation and support for EU membership.

Also yesterday, Zelenskyy and North Macedonian Prime Minister Gjaferi signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO membership.