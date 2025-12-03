Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how

$42.330.01
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two more - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 5228 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 11693 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 20967 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 30076 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 26875 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 37276 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74805 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49537 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39622 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 15175 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 17746 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 23600 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 24273 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 17395 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 242 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 24389 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 37716 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 46967 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 45185 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 52512 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 54720 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 109981 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 83994 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 99797 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Fox News

Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Festive retro steam trains will depart on St. Nicholas weekend — December 5, 6, 7. They will run in Kyiv and Lviv.

Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how

In Kyiv and Lviv, from December 5 to 7, the "Magic Express" will run - festive retro trains will depart for St. Nicholas weekend. Who and how will be able to get on the festive trip for free and what will be the route of the magical journey - Ukrzaliznytsia told, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by UZ, this year the main passengers of the express trains are children from frontline communities, as well as children of railway workers, including those wounded, killed, and serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Is your family from Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia or Dnipropetrovsk region? Then you can not only get to Kyiv or Lviv for free under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program, but also get on the Magic Express for free! 

- the message says.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers02.12.25, 18:58 • 37712 views

What you need:

1️⃣ Activate the "3000 km across Ukraine" program in the UZ application.

2️⃣ Purchase tickets to Kyiv or Lviv for bonus kilometers on December 4, 5, 6, 7 - for yourself and your child/children.

3️⃣ Register via the link.

4️⃣ Await confirmation from UZ and tickets for the Magic Express. The number of tickets is limited, so confirmation is mandatory.

Departure of steam locomotives: 

  • December 5 — 14:00, 17:00;
    • December 6 — 10:00, 13:00;
      • December 7 — 10:00, 13:00.

        The magical journey will begin from Lviv-Holovny and Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky stations and will last up to 2 hours. The steam locomotive will run within the city with one stop. The train includes children's carriages adapted for the youngest passengers from 0 years old.

        UZ advises arriving at the station 30 minutes before departure to take memorable photos and participate in the entertainment program for children. 

        In case of an air raid alarm, Ukrzaliznytsia trains, as always, will continue to run on schedule, and before departure, children's activities will move from the platforms to safe shelters. 

        The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour03.12.25, 11:38 • 1838 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        SocietyPublications
