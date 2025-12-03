Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how

In Kyiv and Lviv, from December 5 to 7, the "Magic Express" will run - festive retro trains will depart for St. Nicholas weekend. Who and how will be able to get on the festive trip for free and what will be the route of the magical journey - Ukrzaliznytsia told, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by UZ, this year the main passengers of the express trains are children from frontline communities, as well as children of railway workers, including those wounded, killed, and serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Is your family from Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia or Dnipropetrovsk region? Then you can not only get to Kyiv or Lviv for free under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program, but also get on the Magic Express for free! - the message says.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers

What you need:

1️⃣ Activate the "3000 km across Ukraine" program in the UZ application.

2️⃣ Purchase tickets to Kyiv or Lviv for bonus kilometers on December 4, 5, 6, 7 - for yourself and your child/children.

3️⃣ Register via the link.

4️⃣ Await confirmation from UZ and tickets for the Magic Express. The number of tickets is limited, so confirmation is mandatory.

Departure of steam locomotives:

December 5 — 14:00, 17:00;

December 6 — 10:00, 13:00;

December 7 — 10:00, 13:00.

The magical journey will begin from Lviv-Holovny and Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky stations and will last up to 2 hours. The steam locomotive will run within the city with one stop. The train includes children's carriages adapted for the youngest passengers from 0 years old.

UZ advises arriving at the station 30 minutes before departure to take memorable photos and participate in the entertainment program for children.

In case of an air raid alarm, Ukrzaliznytsia trains, as always, will continue to run on schedule, and before departure, children's activities will move from the platforms to safe shelters.

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program: over 30,000 Ukrainians used it in the first hour