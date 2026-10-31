Ukraine expects more generators from Turkey next week - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects an increase in the supply of generators and energy equipment as early as next week. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UNN reports.

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According to him, the Ukrainian side has already met with representatives of Turkish energy companies.

We have significant potential in the energy sector and in infrastructure; we also talked about this. There are projects that can strengthen both of us—both Ukraine and Türkiye. Especially now, when the Russians have intensified their strikes against the energy sector and all our cities and villages. And every energy project with our partners is important to us - Zelenskyy noted.

We will remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the energy truce with Russia, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, is not working because Moscow refuses to comply with it.