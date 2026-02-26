Ukraine among countries most affected by new US tariffs - EBRD

The US introduced new import tariffs from the end of February, and Ukraine found itself among the countries in the EBRD region with the largest losses from this, according to a new EBRD report dated February 26, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated by the EBRD, a new package of US import tariffs came into force at the end of February 2026. At the time of writing, the level of the new tariffs remained uncertain. Anticipating a 15 percent new tariff, the trade-weighted average US import tariff decreased by approximately 2 percentage points compared to the pre-decision level, the EBRD indicated.

Globally, the report notes, Brazil, China, and India emerged as the main winners, as they faced higher tariffs before the latest announcement, while the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore now face significantly higher US import tariffs.

"The US import tariff faced by countries in the EBRD region increased by an average of 0.3 percentage points, with higher tariffs now applying to 29 countries in the EBRD region. The largest increases were observed in Armenia, Egypt, Kenya, Kosovo, and Ukraine, while the main winners were Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Moldova, and Tunisia," the report states.

As indicated, "on average, the US import tariffs faced by the EBRD region increased from 14.6 to 15 percent, with 29 countries in the EBRD regions now having higher tariffs." "The largest increase in US import tariffs (+3.7 to 4.8 percentage points) was observed in Armenia, Egypt, Kenya, Kosovo, and Ukraine," the report notes.

