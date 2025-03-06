Tusk believes in continued support from US intelligence for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the cessation of U.S. intelligence support for Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic, and he believes it will continue, writes UNN referring to TVN24.
I deeply believe that support from the American side in terms of both communication and intelligence and information gathering (...) will continue. It is not easy to replace it,
He also expressed suspicion that proposals to withdraw military aid could be part of a negotiation strategy.
"We would very much like these proposals to withdraw some form of American aid to be just proposals, just negotiation tactics, and not a fact, because we are very much counting on full support from Poland, Europe from America. This is likely a method of action by the American administration. It makes me think that this is not a final decision," Tusk said.
At the same time, he stated that the EU must build independent capabilities in this area.
"Despite this, Ukraine and all European countries must also work on their own capabilities in this dimension. There is no doubt about that. But let’s not do anything that could convince some in Washington that America is not needed for this, because it certainly is needed," emphasized the Prime Minister of Poland.
Context
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a dispute in the Oval Office during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance.
Poland confirmed the information from the American side regarding the suspension of aid.
Initially, it was reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in aid to Ukraine "on the intelligence front."
On March 4, before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a long message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for military aid to Ukraine, and describing their dispute as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement regarding minerals, as well as that he would support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress on March 4 that he received an important letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, among other things, indicated that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on subsoil resources.