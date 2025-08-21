Turkey on "peacekeeping forces in Ukraine": there must first be a ceasefire - Media

First, a ceasefire must be established between Russia and Ukraine. And then – the creation of a framework program for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. This is reported by Hurriyet with reference to sources in the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Sources in the Ministry of National Defense commented on statements about sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

Turkey is a country that creates peace and stability in its region and strives to contribute to all initiatives in this direction. However, first a ceasefire must be established between Russia and Ukraine, and then – the creation of a mission framework program with a clear mandate, as well as the determination of the degree of contribution of each country. It would be unfounded and inaccurate to base an assessment on forecasts that have not yet been confirmed by concrete grounds - sources in the Ministry of National Defense reported.

Peacekeepers for Ukraine? A debate erupted in Germany over the idea of deploying troops

Addition

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America.

Bloomberg reported that about 10 European countries agreed to send their troops to Ukraine.

British Defense Minister John Healey stated that London does not rule out the possibility of sending its military to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached, in order to guarantee security and prevent new aggression from Russia.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent of one company to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing".