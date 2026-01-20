Trump invited Zelenskyy to 'Peace Council' - FT

US President Donald Trump sent an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the "Peace Council", but there is no response from the Ukrainian side yet, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported on Tuesday in X, writes UNN.

On January 16, Donald Trump announced the start of forming a Peace Council, which, according to his plan, will manage the reconstruction of Gaza and oversee the work of the interim Palestinian administration.

The Council will begin its work after at least three states join it. Qatar, Hungary, and Kazakhstan have already announced their readiness to participate in its work. Invitations to the organization were also received by Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Among others, invitations were also received by the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the Belarusian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko.