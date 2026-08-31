Trump claimed the destruction of Iran's oil hub on Kharg Island, but the only evidence is an AI-generated video

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran’s energy hub on Kharg Island was allegedly “blown to pieces,” posting a video showing large-scale explosions. At the same time, Reuters found no independent confirmation of the attack, and the video itself was most likely created using artificial intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

Kharg Island is being blown to pieces!!! — Trump wrote on social media, providing no additional details.

Reuters examined the published video using software designed to detect AI manipulation and determined that the footage of the explosions was most likely artificially generated.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately comment on the U.S. president’s statement.

Kharg is crucial to Iran’s oil exports

Before the hostilities began, about 90% of Iran’s oil exports passed through Kharg Island. A strike on its energy infrastructure could seriously disrupt the oil trade and increase pressure on Iran’s economy.

Brent crude jumped 1.6% to nearly $90 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Trump’s statement came after a U.S. strike on missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island. Iranian media reported that, in response, Tehran attacked two U.S. bases in Jordan.

At the same time, Washington is increasing economic pressure on Tehran. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters that new secondary sanctions against Iran and entities linked to it could be imposed weekly, with banks becoming the primary target.

The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera