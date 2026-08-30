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The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

US forces said they had struck two IRGC launchers that were preparing missiles for launch toward the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not provided confirmation.

The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera

U.S. forces on Sunday struck two missile launchers belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iran’s Larak Island. An unnamed U.S. official said this in a comment to Al Jazeera Arabic, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. official, the launchers were allegedly preparing to launch missiles carrying naval mines toward the Strait of Hormuz.

The channel’s source said that U.S. forces are closely monitoring the situation in the area and are ready to ensure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military commander stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared of mines, but allies doubt this28.08.26, 07:45 • 4206 views

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars news agency reported explosions on Larak Island. Local residents reported at least one explosion, but the Iranian outlet had not identified its cause at the time of publication.

Fars’s report appeared shortly after the U.S. official’s statement about the strike on two IRGC launchers. Iran has not yet officially confirmed the details of the operation in the reports cited.

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