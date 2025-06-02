Thunderstorms, hail and wind gusts: bad weather is approaching a number of regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Deterioration of weather conditions is expected in a number of regions of Ukraine. Thunderstorms, wind gusts and hail are possible during June 2-3, and the water level will rise in the rivers of Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk region.
In the western and northern regions of Ukraine, until the end of June 2 and throughout June 3, the weather conditions are expected to worsen - thunderstorms, squalls and hail will come to a number of regions.
This is reported by GU SES of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Bad weather will affect Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Thunderstorms are possible in these regions, in some places hail and squalls of wind up to 15–20 m/s.
Significant rains are expected in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions on June 3 - I (yellow) level of danger has been announced.
Also, from June 3 to 5, on the rivers in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which belong to the Dniester basin, a sharp rise in water is possible due to heavy rains - in some places by 30–130 cm. In mountainous areas, there is a danger of powerful flows of water with stones and soil coming down
Earlier, UNN wrote that on Monday, June 2, it will be warm in Ukraine, but in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa regions and in Crimea short-term rains are expected. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°.