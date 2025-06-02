$41.530.00
Publications
Exclusives
Thunderstorms, hail and wind gusts: bad weather is approaching a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Deterioration of weather conditions is expected in a number of regions of Ukraine. Thunderstorms, wind gusts and hail are possible during June 2-3, and the water level will rise in the rivers of Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Thunderstorms, hail and wind gusts: bad weather is approaching a number of regions of Ukraine

In the western and northern regions of Ukraine, until the end of June 2 and throughout June 3, the weather conditions are expected to worsen - thunderstorms, squalls and hail will come to a number of regions.

This is reported by GU SES of Ukraine, reports UNN.  

Details

Bad weather will affect Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Thunderstorms are possible in these regions, in some places hail and squalls of wind up to 15–20 m/s.

Significant rains are expected in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions on June 3 - I (yellow) level of danger has been announced.

Also, from June 3 to 5, on the rivers in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which belong to the Dniester basin, a sharp rise in water is possible due to heavy rains - in some places by 30–130 cm. In mountainous areas, there is a danger of powerful flows of water with stones and soil coming down

- noted in the SES.

Classic summer has come to Ukraine: weather forecast for the week02.06.25, 12:18 • 2168 views

 Earlier, UNN wrote that on Monday, June 2, it will be warm in Ukraine, but in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa regions and in Crimea short-term rains are expected. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Kyiv regionWeather and environment
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
