Thunderstorms, hail and wind gusts: bad weather is approaching a number of regions of Ukraine

In the western and northern regions of Ukraine, until the end of June 2 and throughout June 3, the weather conditions are expected to worsen - thunderstorms, squalls and hail will come to a number of regions.

This is reported by GU SES of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Bad weather will affect Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Thunderstorms are possible in these regions, in some places hail and squalls of wind up to 15–20 m/s.

Significant rains are expected in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions on June 3 - I (yellow) level of danger has been announced.

Also, from June 3 to 5, on the rivers in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which belong to the Dniester basin, a sharp rise in water is possible due to heavy rains - in some places by 30–130 cm. In mountainous areas, there is a danger of powerful flows of water with stones and soil coming down - noted in the SES.

