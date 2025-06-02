Classic summer has come to Ukraine: weather forecast for the week

Classical summer weather has come to Ukraine. The air temperature at night will fluctuate between +11 and +20°, during the day from +23 to +29°, said Synoptician Nataliya Ptukha of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Summer has come to Ukraine, because the calendar and meteorological seasons coincide in most regions. A little bit in the western regions, the arrival of meteorological summer was not noted at all weather stations. This is when the average temperature is above 15 degrees and this lasts for several days in a row with a tendency to further increase or maintain. And we have such a situation in most regions, so we can say that we have both meteorological and calendar summer started - said Ptukha.

She also noted that warm weather will persist in most regions. In the southern regions, it can reach 29 degrees Celsius.

The air temperature will remain in a fairly uniform mode. The night temperature will be from 11° and even in some places up to 20°, these are mainly southern regions. And during the day 23-29° in the eastern and southern regions. In the second half of the week and in the central regions - said the weather forecaster.

Also, according to Ptukha, atmospheric fronts will still arrive in Ukraine, but this will not greatly affect the air temperature.

We still have unstable weather, atmospheric fronts are still coming to us. They come from the west and northwest, but they do not greatly affect the temperature regime. They bring us summer short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms and squally gusts of wind, so you should carefully monitor the warnings from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. There will be less precipitation in the second half of the week and there will be more sunny spells - added Ptukha.

The expert also added that in the second half of the week the air temperature will decrease, but in general warm summer weather will remain.

On Tuesday in the western regions, and on Wednesday in the northern regions, daytime highs may not be so high, but within 19-25°. But this is still comfortable summer weather, but due to the cloudiness, the sun will not be able to warm the earth, but in general we will be able to expect classic warm summer weather - Ptukha emphasized.

On Monday, June 2, it will be warm in Ukraine, but short-term rains are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa regions and in Crimea. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°.