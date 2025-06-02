Short-term rains and the first summer heat: weather forecast for today

On Monday, June 2, it will be very warm in Ukraine, but it will rain in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, short-term rains, in some places with thunderstorms, are expected in the afternoon in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa regions and in Crimea. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Wind in the western and northern regions is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. In the rest of the territory, variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be 23-28°, in the Carpathians 18-23°.

In the capital on June 2, variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only in the afternoon in some places short-term rain, thunderstorm.

The temperature in the region during the day is 23-28°. In Kyiv, 25-27° is expected during the day.

