Three EU countries called for stronger online consumer protection

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
07:18 PM • 626 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
07:04 PM • 2270 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
06:20 PM • 10008 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
04:40 PM • 16250 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 25536 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
02:28 PM • 23559 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
01:47 PM • 33057 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
November 5, 11:54 AM • 32702 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
November 5, 11:33 AM • 30683 views
130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in BorshchahivkaVideo
November 5, 10:50 AM • 22883 views
Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 19480 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"02:15 PM • 12246 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported02:39 PM • 11265 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults02:54 PM • 10998 views
Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention Ukraine02:56 PM • 7586 views
Publications
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline07:18 PM • 594 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statements05:09 PM • 7006 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
03:54 PM • 25529 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions01:47 PM • 33051 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 19572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Italy
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar Stone05:31 PM • 3046 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph Lauren04:10 PM • 4736 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaults02:54 PM • 11068 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported02:39 PM • 11333 views
Adam Driver has ruled out a return to "Star Wars"02:15 PM • 12323 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Film

Three EU countries called for stronger online consumer protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Denmark, Portugal and Spain called on the European Commission to adopt an ambitious Digital Fairness Act. It should regulate platform design and influencer marketing.

Three EU countries called for stronger online consumer protection

Denmark, Portugal and Spain are calling on the European Commission to draw up a strong Digital Fairness Act. This is stated in a letter seen by Rapporteur, UNN reports.

Details

Three EU countries are calling for the planned EU reform aimed at strengthening consumer protection online to be made "ambitious and effective," while also ensuring the protection of consumer autonomy and regulating phenomena such as the addictive design of digital platforms and influencer marketing.

Although digital innovations bring "significant benefits," online businesses are gaining ever more opportunities to "influence consumer behaviour," creating "new imbalances," the letter says.

The countries are also asking the European Commission to regulate certain design features of online platforms, including elements that are addictive and "primarily intended to maximise the time spent on digital services, encourage excessive or compulsive spending, or otherwise harm consumers."

In addition, the countries emphasise that the Digital Fairness Act should cover personalised recommendations and user-engagement mechanisms, ensure "fairness by design," and give online consumers control over their own experiences when using platforms.

The EU Court rejected Russia's attempt to lift sanctions on the use of maritime docks and locks04.11.26, 20:52 • 5274 views

They also called on the European Commission to regulate influencer marketing as part of the forthcoming rules. In particular, the rules should ensure a distinction between "independent recommendations and content influenced by commercial interests." The letter notes that new forms of commercialisation may "blur" the boundaries between personalised recommendations, advertising and the influence of content created by artificial intelligence.

The Digital Fairness Act should complement the EU’s existing technology rules and help close regulatory gaps, the letter says.

The European Commission plans to present the Digital Fairness Act on 11 November, together with a review of the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (CPC). This is intended to strengthen the Commission’s powers to ensure compliance with consumer protection rules.

The countries also said that reform of the CPC Regulation should strengthen enforcement of the rules "through a more integrated approach across different jurisdictions."

In June, Spain also expressed support for the Digital Fairness Act in a separate document seen by Rapporteur. It addressed similar problems with consumer protection online that, in Madrid’s view, the European Commission should address.

The EU Court of Justice has banned the sale of food products containing cannabidiol labeled as “organic.”05.11.26, 19:46 • 1544 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Laws
AI (artificial intelligence)
Social network
European Commission
European Union
Denmark
Spain
Portugal