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The EU Court of Justice has banned the sale of food products containing cannabidiol labeled as “organic.”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

CBD products cannot bear an organic label without authorization for sale in the EU. The Court considers this misleading to consumers.

The EU Court of Justice has banned the sale of food products containing cannabidiol labeled as “organic.”

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that food products containing cannabidiol (CBD) cannot be labeled "organic" until they have official authorization to be placed on the EU market. The decision is another blow to manufacturers and sellers of hemp products seeking to legalize their sale in EU countries. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The European Commission classifies natural cannabidiol as a novel food product that has not yet received authorization to be placed on the EU market.

The court considered a complaint by sellers of hemp products against the refusal of France’s National Institute of Origin and Quality to grant organic certification to food products containing CBD.

The judges ruled that such products may receive organic labeling only after obtaining authorization to be placed on the EU market.

The ruling states that organic labeling is not merely a decorative sign but creates a positive perception among consumers regarding the quality and recognition of a product. Therefore, its use for goods that have not received authorization to be placed on the market may mislead buyers.

For reference

Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive substance found in hemp. It is used, in particular, in food products, oils, and other products for relaxation.

At the same time, sellers’ problems in France are not limited to organic certification: in May, French authorities ordered the complete removal of food products containing CBD from sale.

In Ukraine, a patient with cancer has received medical cannabis-based medication for the first time01.10.26, 11:25 • 4365 views

Olga Rozgon

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