In Ukraine, a patient with cancer has received medical cannabis-based medication for the first time

In Ukraine, a female patient with cancer has received medical cannabis-based medication for the first time. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported this on October 1, UNN writes.

In Mykolaiv region, a female patient with cancer became the first in Ukraine to receive medical cannabis-based medication - the Ministry of Health stated.

Such medicines, as reported, are prescribed exclusively for medical indications and with an electronic prescription from a doctor. Their prescription and dispensing are recorded in the electronic healthcare system.

Medical cannabis may be used, in particular, to treat chronic and neuropathic pain and spasticity associated with certain diseases, as well as to reduce nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy.

The list of indications is defined by the Ministry of Health.

Who can get medical cannabis: The Ministry of Health has approved a list of diseases and conditions