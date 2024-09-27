ukenru
Who can get medical cannabis: The Ministry of Health has approved a list of diseases and conditions

Who can get medical cannabis: The Ministry of Health has approved a list of diseases and conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18103 views

The Ministry of Health has approved the list of diseases for prescribing medical cannabis medicines and the specifics of their use. Medicines can be obtained by electronic prescription, and the dosage will be determined by the doctor individually.

The Ministry of Health has defined the specifics of prescribing and using medical cannabis products. The list of diseases and conditions for which they will be prescribed has also been approved. This was stated by the Ministry of Health , reports UNN.

Details

The agency stated that medicines based on medical cannabis can be obtained exclusively by electronic prescription from a primary care physician or a doctor providing specialized medical care. The data on such prescriptions will be entered into the electronic healthcare system (EHR). 

In general, this refers to cases when the use of other medications does not provide the expected therapeutic effect or causes adverse reactions that are poorly tolerated by the patient 

- the Ministry of Health explained.

The dosage and regimen of a cannabis-based medicine will be determined by the doctor individually, taking into account the patient's age, weight, health status, concomitant diseases, and other factors.

It will be possible to prescribe medicines made from medical cannabis if the patient has one of the following diagnoses:

  1. Chronic or neuropathic pain (R52.2) and/or spasticity (R25.2) caused by the following diseases:
  • malignant tumors (C00 - C97);
  • diabetic neuropathy (E10.4, E11.4, E12.4, E13.4, E14.4);
  • multiple sclerosis (G35);
  • lesions of the trigeminal (G50) and facial nerves (G51);
  • neuralgia due to shingles (G53.0);
  • lesions of nerve roots and plexuses (G54);
  • compression of nerve roots and plexuses in diseases (G55);
  • mononeuropathy of the upper extremity (G56);
  • mononeuropathy of the lower extremity (G57);
  • polyneuropathy and other peripheral nervous system disorders (G60-G64);
  • Cerebral palsy and other paralytic syndromes (G80 - G83);
  • spinal cord injury (S14.0, S14.1, S14.7, S24.0, S24.1, S24.7, S34.0, S34.1, S34.3, S34.7, T09.3, T91.3);
  • intracranial injuries (S06).
  1. Nausea and vomiting (R11) due to chemotherapy (Z51.1) in the treatment of neoplasms (C00 - C97).
  2. Parkinson's disease (G20), de la Tourette syndrome (F95.2).
  3. Refractory (drug-resistant) epilepsy (G40 - G41).
  4. Diseases that cause seizures in childhood: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (G40.4), Dravet syndrome (G40.4), tuberous sclerosis (Q85.1).
  5. Weight loss associated with anorexia (R63.0) in patients with diseases caused by human immunodeficiency virus (B20-B24).
  6. Other diseases (A00 - T98) - only if there is a conclusion of the medical advisory commission. 

The use of a cannabis-based medicine should be discontinued if the desired therapeutic effect is not obtained within 4-12 weeks or in case of serious adverse reactions (including those related to mental health)

- the Ministry of Health emphasizes. 

Addendum

It is noted that such drugs can also be prescribed to children, but only if the ratio of cannabidiol to tetrahydrocannabinol in them is more than 20:1, and the maximum daily dose does not exceed 25 mg/kg body weight.

At the same time, medicines based on medical cannabis are not prescribed to pregnant and breastfeeding women (in the case of medicines with tetrahydrocannabinol); patients with a known or suspected personal or family history of schizophrenia or other psychotic disorder, as well as if the patient has severe personality disorders (the exception is depression associated with the underlying disease). 

Recall

In August of this year, the law on the legalization of medical cannabis came into force in Ukraine . It regulates the production and circulation of cannabis for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, as well as post-traumatic stress disorders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth

