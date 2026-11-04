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The EU Court rejected Russia's attempt to lift sanctions on the use of maritime docks and locks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The EU Court rejected Russia's attempt to cancel the ban on access by vessels certified by it to docks and locks. At the same time, it deemed the complete withdrawal of recognition of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping excessive.

The EU Court rejected Russia's attempt to lift sanctions on the use of maritime docks and locks

Russia’s Maritime Register of Shipping’s attempt to overturn the EU ban on its vessels’ access to docks and locks has failed. Euobserver reports, writes UNN.

Details

The decision of the General Court of the European Union on Wednesday, November 4, means that sanctions banning Russian-certified vessels from using maritime docks and canal locks will remain in force.

At the same time, in a partial victory for the Russian body, the court in Luxembourg noted that suspending recognition of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) would have been a more appropriate measure than completely withdrawing recognition.

The sanctions proposed by EU member states’ ministers provided for the permanent withdrawal of recognition of this organization; however, the court found such a measure too severe.

According to the EU General Court, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping classified 4,207 vessels, 3,772 of which sail under the Russian flag.

This body certifies icebreakers, oil tankers, cargo vessels, and fishing vessels.

The court’s decision was issued amid suspicions of Russia’s involvement in damage to cables near the Norwegian Svalbard archipelago, as well as in the Baltic Sea.

In October, reports also emerged about Russian fishing trawlers that had been positioned above critical infrastructure connecting Europe and the United States.

Brussels is concerned about the intensification of hybrid attacks on the European continent. They may take the form of cyberattacks, the spread of disinformation, or the use of drones to attack grain shipments in the Black Sea.

Russia redirects grain exports to the Arctic due to problems in the Black Sea - FT01.11.26, 11:29 • 26546 views

Olga Rozgon

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