"They are building a different version of reality": ex-SAP prosecutor explained how NABU should have acted to prevent Mindich from fleeing abroad

04:32 PM • 3564 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 10164 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 11616 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 11476 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11176 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11724 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12172 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23580 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13319 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11505 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 40097 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 54125 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attackNovember 25, 08:07 AM • 28172 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 46686 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 19898 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23581 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 33798 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 85617 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 114354 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 103636 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 6628 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 46775 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67170 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68174 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75349 views
"They are building a different version of reality": ex-SAP prosecutor explained how NABU should have acted to prevent Mindich from fleeing abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi criticized NABU Director Semen Kryvonos' statement regarding Timur Mindich's escape, calling it a manipulation. He emphasized that there are long-established methods to prevent suspects from fleeing, which were not applied.

"They are building a different version of reality": ex-SAP prosecutor explained how NABU should have acted to prevent Mindich from fleeing abroad

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi, in his Telegram channel, stated that law enforcement agencies have long-established methods to prevent the escape of individuals involved in criminal proceedings. All these methods, in his opinion, could have been applied to Timur Mindich to prevent his departure abroad on the eve of searches in the "Midas" case, writes UNN.

Bronytskyi criticized the statement made by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee. It concerned the fact that Mindich's movements were not controlled because his phone was not monitored, and border guards were not informed due to fears of information leakage.

"We did not control his movements because we did not control his phone. Our informing the border service that such and such a person is going to leave is also a risk of information leakage. We found out after the fact that he had crossed the border. This is all a common manipulation that began to spread the next day. No one would have waited while we drove an hour and a half to the border; the border guards would have let him through anyway,"

- the ex-prosecutor quoted Kryvonos.

According to Bronytskyi, this reminded him of the show "MythBusters," where two adult men did everything possible to prove something that simply doesn't exist. Against common sense and the laws of physics.

"Semen Yuriyovych, in your third year in office, your employees should have prompted you with obvious things. Before conducting important investigative actions (search + serving suspicion), the subject is always promptly blocked. Not after, not 'after the fact,' but in advance. Sometimes – a day before, sometimes – two or three. This is a standard that everyone who has ever worked with complex subjects knows,"

- Bronytskyi addressed Kryvonos via his Telegram channel.

The ex-prosecutor also explained what these actions of law enforcement officers mean in practice:

▪️ all available information about travel routes is collected;

▪️ the place of overnight stay, contacts, regular locations are recorded;

▪️ the location of the person concerned is clarified in real time through the SBU's DOTZ;

▪️ the phone can be thrown on the "arc";

▪️ if desired, control can be carried out even without the SBU, directly through communication operators (the Bureau also does this).

"This is a normal, routine procedure. And this is how successful investigative actions are ensured. And there is also a 'pot' – a car with special equipment that has long been successfully used for operational support of subjects. Those who are in the know will understand. Therefore, Semen Yuriyovych, when the head of NABU explains the escape of a key figure by saying that 'we did not control his phone' – this is not an argument. This is a demonstration that either: they don't know how to handle this category of proceedings, or they know perfectly well, but deliberately build another version of reality. And the second option seems much closer to the truth. Don't say that anymore, Semen Yuriyovych. The country deserves professionalism,"

- Bronytskyi wrote.

Recall

As UNN wrote, businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the start of the searches. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.

Interlocutors explain that if it is necessary to detain a person at the border, the investigative bodies - in this case, NABU - should have set special indices. In particular, index "V" means checking documents before the arrival of the investigative group, which can carry out the detention.

However, there were no indices regarding Mindich in the databases, so he calmly crossed the border.

Context

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Meanwhile, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
State Border of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine