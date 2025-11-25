"They are building a different version of reality": ex-SAP prosecutor explained how NABU should have acted to prevent Mindich from fleeing abroad

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi, in his Telegram channel, stated that law enforcement agencies have long-established methods to prevent the escape of individuals involved in criminal proceedings. All these methods, in his opinion, could have been applied to Timur Mindich to prevent his departure abroad on the eve of searches in the "Midas" case, writes UNN.

Bronytskyi criticized the statement made by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee. It concerned the fact that Mindich's movements were not controlled because his phone was not monitored, and border guards were not informed due to fears of information leakage.

"We did not control his movements because we did not control his phone. Our informing the border service that such and such a person is going to leave is also a risk of information leakage. We found out after the fact that he had crossed the border. This is all a common manipulation that began to spread the next day. No one would have waited while we drove an hour and a half to the border; the border guards would have let him through anyway," - the ex-prosecutor quoted Kryvonos.

According to Bronytskyi, this reminded him of the show "MythBusters," where two adult men did everything possible to prove something that simply doesn't exist. Against common sense and the laws of physics.

"Semen Yuriyovych, in your third year in office, your employees should have prompted you with obvious things. Before conducting important investigative actions (search + serving suspicion), the subject is always promptly blocked. Not after, not 'after the fact,' but in advance. Sometimes – a day before, sometimes – two or three. This is a standard that everyone who has ever worked with complex subjects knows," - Bronytskyi addressed Kryvonos via his Telegram channel.

The ex-prosecutor also explained what these actions of law enforcement officers mean in practice:

▪️ all available information about travel routes is collected;

▪️ the place of overnight stay, contacts, regular locations are recorded;

▪️ the location of the person concerned is clarified in real time through the SBU's DOTZ;

▪️ the phone can be thrown on the "arc";

▪️ if desired, control can be carried out even without the SBU, directly through communication operators (the Bureau also does this).

"This is a normal, routine procedure. And this is how successful investigative actions are ensured. And there is also a 'pot' – a car with special equipment that has long been successfully used for operational support of subjects. Those who are in the know will understand. Therefore, Semen Yuriyovych, when the head of NABU explains the escape of a key figure by saying that 'we did not control his phone' – this is not an argument. This is a demonstration that either: they don't know how to handle this category of proceedings, or they know perfectly well, but deliberately build another version of reality. And the second option seems much closer to the truth. Don't say that anymore, Semen Yuriyovych. The country deserves professionalism," - Bronytskyi wrote.

Recall

As UNN wrote, businessman Timur Mindich left the territory of Ukraine a few hours before the start of the searches. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.

Interlocutors explain that if it is necessary to detain a person at the border, the investigative bodies - in this case, NABU - should have set special indices. In particular, index "V" means checking documents before the arrival of the investigative group, which can carry out the detention.

However, there were no indices regarding Mindich in the databases, so he calmly crossed the border.

Context

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they were conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Meanwhile, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.