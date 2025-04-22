The world is "lining up" to cooperate with the EU amid Trump's trade war - von der Leyen

$41.380.02
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 24 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 26967 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 30289 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 27609 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 60913 views
The world is "lining up" to cooperate with the EU amid Trump's trade war - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2794 views

Countries are looking for reliable trading partners in Europe after Trump's trade war. Trust in the EU is growing, with support for membership reaching 74%, the highest level in 40 years.

The world is "lining up" to cooperate with the EU amid Trump's trade war - von der Leyen

Countries are ready to build cooperation with reliable trading partners in Europe after the customs war was fueled by US President Donald Trump, which turned the world markets upside down.

This was stated by POLITICO President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN writes.

Details

According to von der Leyen, in recent weeks she has spoken with the leaders of Iceland, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Canada, India and the United Arab Emirates, who were looking for "strong, reliable partners".

In an increasingly unpredictable global environment, countries are lining up to cooperate with us. It speaks volumes. In the midst of chaos, Europe stands firm, building on values, ready to shape what comes next. The global order is shifting deeper than ever before since the end of the Cold War.

- said the President of the European Commission, without mentioning either Trump or the United States.

Masking to avoid Trump's tariffs: China is trying to pass off its exports as Korean, Seoul believes21.04.25, 10:10 • 2812 views

Against the background of global turmoil, trust in the EU is growing, she said, including from the citizens of the bloc themselves. The head of the European Commission referred to a Eurobarometer survey, which showed support for membership in the bloc at 74%, which is the highest level in 40 years.

Addition

Trump announced a sharp increase in import duties on April 2 — hitting the EU with a 20 percent duty, and most of the rest of the world with a base duty of 105. When financial markets reacted radically to his trade decision a week later, Trump suspended the increased duties for 90 days to open the way for trade agreement negotiations.

In the case of the EU, the euro bloc still pays this 10 percent rate, as well as 25 percent on exports of steel, aluminum and cars. While the US and China have hit each other with triple-digit duties. If Trump gives way to his increased duties, global trade in goods could shrink by 1.5% this year, with North America being the most affected, the World Trade Organization predicts.

Let us remind you

The US trade shock has collapsed markets and confidence, exacerbating global threats to economic growth, according to a Brookings-FT study. The IMF is preparing to cut its global economic growth forecasts amid uncertainty.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Malaysia
New Zealand
Philippines
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Iceland
South Korea
Canada
United Arab Emirates
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
