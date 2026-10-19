The US did not explain the Starlink restrictions and the lack of warning about Russia's strike: Zelenskyy revealed the details

Ukraine did not receive early warning from its partners about the first wave of the overnight ballistic missile attack, and the U.S. side has still not explained the reasons for this. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with representatives of both parties and chambers of the U.S. Congress, reports UNN, citing the official Telegram channel of the head of state.

The Ukrainian leader also informed the partners about the consequences of Russia’s attack on the Kharkiv region, problems with the exchange of intelligence data, and restrictions on the operation of Starlink and Starshield on the front.

Details

During the conversation, Zelenskyy informed American lawmakers about Russia’s attack on the Kharkiv region using attack drones, which killed six people, including a woman and her child, who was slightly over a year old. The president also showed photographs from the scene of the tragedy depicting the aftermath of the shelling.

"I showed horrific photographs from the scene of the tragedy: a murdered child in a stroller… This is how Russia responds to the lifting of sanctions and the reduction of pressure," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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The parties paid particular attention to the exchange of intelligence and the operation of the American satellite communications services Starlink and Starshield, which are used by the Ukrainian military. According to Zelenskyy, during the latest massive attack, Ukraine did not receive timely warning about Russia’s use of ballistic missiles.

"Unfortunately, we did not receive early warning from our partners about the first wave of Russia’s ballistic missile attack last night. And we are still facing speed restrictions for Starlink and Starshield services in various areas of the front," the president said.

He stressed that the American side had provided Ukraine with no explanations either for the lack of early warning about the missile attack or for the restrictions on the operation of satellite communications. At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian and American teams would continue working to resolve all the issues raised during the meeting.

"Our teams will continue working on all the issues discussed today. I thank everyone who took part in the conversation for their strong support," the head of state concluded.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with representatives of a U.S. defense company the supply of missiles for Patriot and the repair of F-16s in Ukraine.