The US Department of War is delaying "lifesaving supplies" for Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In various areas of the front, Starlink/Starshield ceases to function at speeds of 130–161 kilometers per hour, which hampers our frontline logistics and limits the use of various types of drones. In addition, there are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the United States Department of War. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after a selector meeting, reports UNN.

There was a separate report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding information from units about the situation with the use of Starlink / Starshield services. Unfortunately, we are recording that in various areas of the front, the equipment ceases to function at speeds of 130–161 kilometers per hour. This hampers our frontline logistics and limits the use of various types of drones, primarily midstrikes and interceptors of jet-powered "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy stated.

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According to him, "today this must once again be discussed with our partners at all levels. Speed matters for protecting lives."

There are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the United States Department of War. This evening, there will be an additional meeting following all the contacts of the day that are to be held. I am counting on concrete results - the Head of State concluded.

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