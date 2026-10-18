Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — Zelenskyy

The countries of the European Union have already begun developing their own satellite network, which could become a fully-fledged analogue of the American Starlink. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, everyone in Europe can see how the United States can restrict Starlink’s operation, which is why they are already trying to create an alternative.

Europe sees this. It is not only about us. All of Europe has seen that the United States of America can regulate this; regardless of agreements and contracts, it can limit the speed. ... Therefore, Europeans are now raising the issue of analogues themselves, and they are already working on them, they are already making progress - the head of state noted.

He reminded that Europeans are also users of the American satellite system, so they cannot ignore recent events. At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Europe would be able to successfully implement its new project.

We would like to remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Ukraine, Starlink is switched off after reaching a speed of approximately 161 km/h, while in EU countries the system operated while moving at speeds of over 180 km/h.

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