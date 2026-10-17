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Ukraine waits confirmation from Pentagon and SpaceX regarding restoration of Starshield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9438 views

Ukraine expects an official response regarding the full restoration of Starshield operations. Sienik stated that the service’s speed fluctuated.

Ukraine waits confirmation from Pentagon and SpaceX regarding restoration of Starshield

The Ukrainian side expects an official response from the Pentagon and SpaceX to its request for the full restoration of the Starshield service, the military version of the Starlink satellite service. This was stated by Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, in an interview on NEWSMAX2, published by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States overnight on October 17, UNN reports.

Details

"The Starshield technology is vital for Ukraine, and we are sincerely grateful to the US side for the opportunity to have it," the chargé d’affaires said.

"As of today, we are still waiting for the official response from Pentagon and SpaceX to our request whether this service has been fully restored," he added.

"I can tell you that as of now it become better compared to how it was two days ago. But still we have fluctuations in the speed, and we are still waiting for clarification from the Pentagon and SpaceX whether the issue has been resolved and whether the service is now restored, and we can continue defending our people and actually stop Russia from committing war crimes," Sienik stressed.

Update

The operation of Starlink terminals owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX was subjected to speed restrictions while in motion overnight on October 14. The restrictions, as reported, also impaired Ukraine’s ability to conduct defensive operations against Russian drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

US senators called for an investigation into Starlink restrictions in Ukraine16.10.26, 16:46 • 4520 views

Julia Shramko

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