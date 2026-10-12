The Ukrainian national team will host Georgia in Košice in the Nations League

In the final round of the Nations League, the Ukraine national football team will host Georgia in Košice, Slovakia. Ukraine played its previous matches in Trnava, the UAF reports, according to UNN.

Details

The time and venue of the final 2026/27 Nations League match between Ukraine and Georgia have been announced. The Group B2 sixth-round fixture will take place in Košice at the Košice Football Arena (Košická futbalová aréna). Kickoff is at 21:45 (Kyiv time) - the UAF reported.

The Federation noted that the start of ticket sales would be announced separately.

It should be noted that Ukraine played its last two "home" matches against Northern Ireland (a 3:0 defeat) and Hungary (a 2:1 defeat) in Trnava at the Anton Malatinský Stadium.

Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League group

By the way, Ukraine will play its next Nations League match away against Northern Ireland on November 14 and "at home" against Georgia on November 17.

What is known about the stadium in Košice

The Košice Football Arena is a football stadium in the city of Košice, Slovakia. The stadium is the home ground of the local FC Košice club and accommodates 5,836 spectators, although its capacity is planned to be increased to 12,658. Previously, Dnipro-1, which ceased to exist, played its home European competition matches at this arena.

We remind you

The Ukraine women's beach soccer team took third place at the international Mundialito Beach Soccer 2026 tournament. In their final match, Yurii Klymenko's charges defeated Italy 5:0.