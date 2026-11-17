Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered the mobile groups of border guards to be brought to full combat readiness. This was reported by BelTA, citing Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the mobile groups of border guards were put on alert to practice their assigned tasks.

We see the situation developing near our borders. Ensuring our security depends on the coordination, professionalism, abilities, skills, and actions of the border service authorities - Volfovich said.

He added that each mobile group had been assigned its own area and march distance, during which they would be confronted by sabotage and reconnaissance groups representing a hypothetical adversary.

After that, the units will move to designated areas and training grounds, where they will undergo assessment exercises. The fire, physical, and tactical training of each service member will be evaluated. The results of the inspection will be analyzed and reported to the head of state - the Belarusian official added.

We remind you

On October 6, armed escorts threatened Latvian servicemen and forcibly directed around 20 migrants across the border from Belarus.

Lukashenko commented on the incident involving armed people from Belarus entering Latvia