The Northern and Southern Bridges in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 17, and traffic on them has been blocked. Metro train service on the "green" line between "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations has been temporarily suspended. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN writes.

What was damaged and in which districts

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, infrastructure damage and fires were recorded in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi districts as a result of enemy shelling on the night of November 17.

"There is also damage to critical infrastructure systems—in some districts, there are disruptions to water and heat supplies," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

The Southern Bridge was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district. Traffic on the bridge has been blocked. The Northern Bridge was damaged in the Desnianskyi district. Traffic on the bridge has been blocked in both directions - the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

"As a result of the enemy shelling and damage to the Southern Bridge, the heating network was also damaged. Currently, 317 buildings in the Darnytskyi district are without heat. The relevant services are already working to eliminate the damage and restore heat supplies to homes," said Oleksandr Kovtun, head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, as reported, a fire broke out in the courtyard of a 16-story residential building as a result of falling debris.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire preliminarily broke out in warehouse premises as a result of falling debris.

Two fires were recorded in the Obolonskyi district, preliminarily as a result of falling debris. In particular, a fire broke out in warehouse premises.

What is happening with the metro

There are no changes for now: metro train service on the "green" line between "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations has been temporarily suspended. Currently, trains are running along the underground section between "Syrets" and "Vydubychi" stations. We will provide additional information about further changes to metro operations - the Kyiv City State Administration stated in an update at 7:27 a.m. on November 17.

Are there any casualties

A 34-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack. He has now been hospitalized - the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Night attack on Kyiv: the metro was damaged and two bridges were closed