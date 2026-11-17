In temporarily occupied Crimea, it has been reported that, along with the arch, the road span of the Crimean Bridge has completely collapsed. The monitoring Telegram channel "Крымский ветер" reported this on November 17, showing footage, UNN writes.

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"Along with the arch, the road span of the Kerch Bridge has completely collapsed, and the navigable channel has been completely blocked by debris. This means that not only will road traffic across the strait be suspended, but navigation between the Black and Azov seas will also be impossible," "Крымский ветер" reports.

The Crimean Bridge was attacked for the second time in 24 hours: traffic was halted