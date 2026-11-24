Gdańsk’s Christmas market in Poland has been recognized as Europe’s most budget-friendly Christmas market in 2026. The Mirror reports, according to UNN.

Details

The city took first place in a study by the British company UK Debt Expert thanks to affordable transport and entertainment prices. In particular, ice skating here costs £8.56.

The Czech capital, Prague, took second place. It recorded the lowest beer prices at £2.39 per pint, while mulled wine costs £2.31.

Another Polish city, Kraków, ranked third, where hot chocolate can be purchased for £3.83, while transport costs also remain moderate.

Top 10 most affordable European Christmas market cities in 2026

Gdańsk, Poland

Prague, Czech Republic

Kraków, Poland

Berlin, Germany

Budapest, Hungary

Helsinki, Finland

Strasbourg, France

Dresden, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Bruges, Belgium

It is noted that last year Gdańsk also received the title of the most affordable Christmas market.

We remind you

Croatia’s capital Zagreb topped the ranking of the best European cities for a Christmas getaway in 2026, according to the travel publication Travel Off Path and data from the tourism platform European Best Destinations.

Ukrainians will have no additional days off for Christmas and New Year, but there is an exception