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The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6060 views

The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Three proceedings have been opened, and searches are being conducted at the premises of some of those involved.

The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified approximately 100 people who were at the site of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and took part in organizing the events. This was reported by SBU Deputy Head Ivan Rudnytskyi during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to the law enforcement official, three criminal proceedings have currently been opened against individuals who were present during the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings under Article 114-1 — obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — as well as another criminal proceeding under Article 114-2 — the unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the prosecution authorities have decided to merge another criminal proceeding and attach it to those mentioned above — this is a criminal proceeding under Article 294, concerning mass riots 

– Rudnytskyi stated.

He also reported the number of people who had been identified

At this point, approximately 100 people who were at the scene of the crime and also actively participated in organizing it have been identified and located. Searches are currently being conducted at the homes of some of them, and the issue of their detention and  notification of suspicion  is being decided

- the SBU deputy head added.

Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained03.11.26, 14:23 • 14958 views

Reminder

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily abandoning their military unit (AWOL)."

After reports allegedly claiming that servicemen were being illegally detained were circulated on social media, citizens gathered near the building. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left it, the NGU spokesperson reported.  

Alla Kiosak

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