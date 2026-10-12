The SBU blocked the registration of more than 10 Starlinks for Russians: 4 suspects detained

Photo: SBU

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine blocked new attempts to register Starlink satellite terminals for armed groups of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

In Khmelnytskyi region, SBU counterintelligence officers detained a mobilized serviceman who had voluntarily deserted his military unit and, on orders from the Russian Federation, registered 10 satellite terminals. Hiding in Kamianets-Podilskyi, he sold the Russian security officer the details obtained to activate the Starlinks.

In Zaporizhzhia, a local unemployed man was detained "red-handed" after activating Starlinks for Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. To verify the terminals, the suspect involved his acquaintances, promising them money while concealing the identity of the customer from the aggressor country.

In Mykolaiv region, two residents of the regional center were exposed at once, one of whom had previously been prosecuted for robbery.

The suspects registered satellite terminals through postal operators’ services, using the details of front persons. In this way, they activated more than 10 devices for the Russians.

All those detained were notified that they were suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). All the suspects are currently in custody; they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Rivne, a student from Kyiv was detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack on orders from Russian intelligence services. According to the investigation, he planted explosives under a bus carrying Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen and installed a camera to monitor the soldiers boarding the bus.