The Russian Federation's attack on February 3 cost $324.8 million: this money could have improved life in depressed regions - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 79.2% of air targets. Instead of improving living conditions and developing infrastructure in its own regions, the Kremlin spent this money on strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The Russian Federation's attack on February 3 cost $324.8 million: this money could have improved life in depressed regions - HUR

On the night of February 3, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined air attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The total cost of the weapons used was $324.8 million: with this money, the Russians could have improved life in their depressed regions, for example, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the city of Kaluga, or the Kostroma region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians used Iskander and RM-48U ballistic missiles, 3M22 Zircon and 3M55 Onyx hypersonic missiles, Kh-101, 9M728 Iskander-K, and Kh-32 cruise missiles. In parallel with the missiles, the enemy used Geran and Harpy attack drones, as well as Gerbera imitation drones.

With the funds spent on these weapons, the Jewish Autonomous Region of the Russian Federation, with a population of about 144,000 people, or the city of Kaluga, with a population of over 320,000, could have lived for a whole year. This amount is also comparable to the half-year budget of the Kostroma region, the GUR noted.

However, instead of improving living conditions and developing infrastructure in its own regions, the Kremlin spent these funds on strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. At the same time, most of the resources spent - 79.2% - turned out to be useless: Ukrainian air defense destroyed 450 air targets.

- the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupiers used dangerous chemical substances 224 times in January 2026, mainly K-51 and RG-VO gas grenades. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, more than 12,000 such cases have been recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

