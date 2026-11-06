The Prosecutor's Office refuted reports of searches at Kyivteploenergo premises: what really happened

Law enforcement agencies denied conducting searches at the premises of the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" on Friday, November 6. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported this, according to UNN.

Details

They added that the information published by the Kyiv City State Administration was untrue. They also noted that they had not seized documents necessary for the commencement of work under the Kyiv City Resilience Plan.

The investigative actions were carried out on the basis of court warrants exclusively at the homes of two employees of the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" and employees of contractor organizations as part of an investigation into the possible embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds by inflating the cost of materials during construction work. The case concerns agreements concluded in 2024, as well as contracts concluded in March 2026. For some of the works, the relevant acts have been signed and already paid for. At the same time, investigators are verifying evidence that the budget funds received were transferred to the accounts of controlled individual entrepreneurs - the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

They also added that the investigative actions conducted at the residences of the aforementioned individuals do not affect and cannot affect the launch of heating in Kyiv residents’ apartments.

Context

On November 6, the Kyiv City State Administration reported searches in the offices and homes of employees of the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo." The Kyiv City State Administration also stated that there was a risk of political pressure.

Additionally

Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed searches by the NABU and SAPO of its employees as part of several criminal proceedings.

At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported that one of the senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine had threatened NABU detectives with the use of firearms and obstructed the search.

Political expert Taras Zahorodnii stated that the NABU searches at the SBU could be retaliation and an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

To remind you

In Dnipro, a 48-year-old man was detained on suspicion of blowing up the car of Yurii Fedko, head of the Left-Bank District Administration of the City Council, on behalf of the Russians. The explosion occurred in April 2025, and the official died from his injuries.

UNN also reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at first reading a bill that changes the procedure for conducting searches without prior court authorization, returning seized property, and registering reports of criminal offenses.