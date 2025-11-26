$42.400.03
The Guardian

The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Frozen Russian assets could be the only way to end the war in Ukraine and prevent its spread to Europe. Europe must demand a just peace for Ukraine, using confiscated assets to save it.

The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save Europe

The confiscation of frozen Moscow assets to save Kyiv could be the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent the theft of a "deal" that would bring war closer to the rest of Europe. This is stated in a material by The Guardian under the title "Can Europe prevent an unjust 'peace' in Ukraine – and what is at stake if it fails?", reports UNN.

Details

The authors, in particular, note that with the return of Ukraine's future "to the geopolitical chopping block," Europe faces its own moment of truth.

It is not the first time European governments have been kept in the dark about secret US-backed proposals to end Russia's war. Last week, the latest inflammatory 28-point plan leaked to the media was so biased towards Russia that there are suspicions it was partly drafted in the Kremlin (with clumsily translated Russian syntax)

- the publication writes.

At the same time, it is noted that this time, despite US President Donald Trump's reproach to the President of Ukraine for "zero gratitude," emergency talks in Geneva adjusted the plan to "support Ukraine's sovereignty": Trump softened his words and terms, claiming that negotiations with Ukraine are bearing fruit, and his special envoy Steve Witkoff will soon return to Moscow.

If a more acceptable deal is on the horizon, it may be because France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have helped Ukraine resist. It's not just about solidarity: these countries may have to "step up" to support a final agreement. However, there is no reason to believe that Moscow will agree to any plan that does not involve Kyiv's surrender.

- the material says.

UK and EU ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Starmer25.11.25, 23:59 • 3514 views

The authors emphasize that at such a dangerous moment, Europe, more than ever before, bears the burden of demanding a just peace for Ukraine – both morally and out of its own interests for the security of Ukraine's European neighbors.

The most revolutionary European leverage could be the neuralgic (and Belgium calls it legally questionable) EU plan for a €140 billion "reparations loan" for Ukraine, secured by billions of Russian central bank deposits frozen in the West by EU sanctions. Confiscated assets... could change the status of Ukraine, which is almost on the verge of bankruptcy, and help it win the war.

- the publication adds.

The authors summarize that the stakes for Europe are high, because if Moscow gets away with changing borders by force, and Ukraine capitulates according to Russia's plan, war in the rest of Europe will be one step closer, and Europeans understand this, so they will stay with Ukraine not out of kindness, but because they understand that their own security is at stake.

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a €140 billion reparations loan to Ukraine. This will happen after presenting options for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027 to EU countries.

EU countries are working on a "plan B" for financing Ukraine in case the plan with Russian assets fails - Politico26.11.25, 11:52 • 3812 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Geneva
The Guardian
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Belgium
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv