On Saturday, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported that it had found the bodies of two migrants and rescued 41 people on the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea. In addition, over the course of one day, during more than ten separate rescue operations, the coast guard brought ashore around 1,000 people who had been taken off boats near the island of Crete, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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According to a statement by the agency, four migrants found in a rocky area of Gavdos were transported to the neighboring island of Crete to receive medical assistance.

The media outlet notes that Greece, which has long served as one of the main “gateways” to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, found itself on the front line of the European migration crisis of 2015–2016, when nearly one million people arrived on its islands — mostly from Turkey.

Since then, the overall number of migrants arriving in the country has declined as Athens strengthened patrols of its maritime borders. However, in recent years, the number of migrants arriving from Libya has risen sharply — mostly Bangladeshi nationals, as well as people fleeing violence in Sudan — opening up a new southern route to the islands of Gavdos and Crete.

The bodies of eight migrants were found in a boat near the Canary Islands

This migration flow contributed to growing support for nationalist and far-right parties in Europe and prompted many governments to introduce stricter migration policies focused on border control, deterrence, and the forced return of migrants.

This year, Greece intensified the repatriation process for people whose asylum applications had been rejected. In addition, together with four other European Union countries, Greece plans to send many of them to a special center for deported people in Rwanda starting next year.