REUTERS/Jesus Cabrera

On Friday, rescue services reported that the bodies of at least eight migrants had been found near the Canary Islands (Spain) during an operation to rescue a boat carrying around 100 people. The incident comes amid a sharp increase in arrivals, placing excessive strain on local authorities, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The media outlet notes that these deaths underscore the danger of one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. The tragedy occurred just days before Spain’s general election, scheduled for Sunday; immigration has become one of the key issues of the election campaign.

According to the rescue service, between 8 and 10 bodies were found aboard the vessel, while six people in critical condition were taken to hospital by helicopter. The boat, discovered 39 nautical miles (72 km) south of the island of El Hierro, was towed to the port of La Estaca.

Another 84 survivors arrived by a different boat at the port of La Restinga. A migrant reception center and a field hospital are located there—it is where people from boats reaching the island are usually taken.

In addition

Since October, the flow of migrants to the Canary Islands has increased significantly. On November 25, a record figure was recorded—2,100 people in a single day; most of them arrived on the island of El Hierro, whose population is 11,400.

"Enormous pain and a feeling of helplessness in the face of this new tragedy," regional government head Fernando Clavijo wrote on social media platform X, calling on the Spanish government and the European Commission to take decisive action.

"The humanitarian crisis does not begin on El Hierro, but on the coast of Senegal and Gambia—that is where we must act," he said.

In Spain, police dismantled a camp housing 400 migrants two days before the king’s visit

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is one of the most active European politicians emphasizing the benefits of immigration for the economy. At the same time, right-wing forces, which according to polls are leading the election race, advocate significantly tighter controls.

Every year, thousands of migrants attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in overcrowded boats, seeking to reach Spanish territory despite stormy seas and strong currents. The number of arrivals usually increases in autumn, when sea conditions become more favorable for the journey.