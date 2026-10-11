In Spain, police dismantled a camp housing 400 migrants two days before the king’s visit

Spanish police carried out a large-scale operation to dismantle a migrant camp on Guano Beach in the city of Ceuta, where around 400 people were staying. The eviction took place two days before the scheduled visit of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

The operation began on October 11 after 08:00 with the participation of the National Police, riot-control units, the Civil Guard and municipal law enforcement officers.

The migrants who remained on the beach were taken by bus to a temporary reception center for registration and subsequent accommodation. At the same time, some people left the camp before the police arrived and fled to the nearby hills.

What is known about the dismantled camp

During the operation, law enforcement officers found underage migrants, who were separated from the adults for subsequent transfer to specialized centers.

In Ceuta, a month after the influx of migrants, protesters set fire to their camp and clashed with police

After the eviction, municipal services began cleaning up the area. Environmentalists are to assess the environmental damage caused by the prolonged existence of the makeshift settlement.

The camp was dismantled on the eve of the visit by the Spanish monarch and his wife on October 13. The royal couple plans to take part in a ceremony commemorating the people who died at sea while attempting to cross the border en masse near Ceuta.

Spain asks the EU to help process migrants in Ceuta