The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breath

Illustrative photo

On Friday, November 6, the first snow fell in several regions of Ukraine at once. Winter precipitation was recorded in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. In the evening, the snow also reached the capital, reports UNN.

However, hail fell and freezing rain occurred in Cherkasy, Shostka and Kryvyi Rih. Forecasters, for their part, are warning Ukrainians that the air temperature in some regions will drop to 6 degrees below zero during the coming night.

Details

Residents of Ukraine's western regions began sharing the first footage of snowy landscapes on November 6. In particular, snow fell in the Stryi district of Lviv region, near Slavske, as well as in the village of Tukhlya. There, snowflakes covered roads, trees and mountain slopes.

The first winter precipitation was also reported in the area of the "Plai" ski resort.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, snow was spotted in Tatariv and Bukovel. Local public pages shared footage of snow-covered mountains and populated areas. In some districts, the snow was accompanied by rain.

Winter precipitation did not bypass Khmelnytskyi region either. In particular, residents of Kamianets-Podilskyi reported the first wet snow, which fell together with rain.

In addition, according to media reports, the first snowflakes were also spotted in Vinnytsia on November 6.

In the evening, the snowfall reached Kyiv and the region. Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital noticed traces of the first snow on asphalt and paving stones.

More intense precipitation was recorded in Kyiv region's Boryspil district. There, the snow managed to cover cars, garages and roads. In some places, it even formed a small snow cover.

However, not in all the regions where snow was expected did the precipitation turn out to be snow.

In particular, local residents in Cherkasy reported hail, freezing rain and precipitation resembling a mixture of rain and snow. Hail also fell in Shostka, Sumy region. Ice pellets covered the ground and other surfaces. In some districts of Kryvyi Rih, a cold freezing rain lashed down. In some places, city residents even observed hail.

First snow is arriving across Ukraine — where it has already snowed

Why Ukraine suddenly turned cold

According to forecasters, the change in weather conditions was caused by a cold atmospheric front that was rapidly moving into Ukraine from the Baltic region. It brought colder weather and precipitation which, due to falling air temperatures in some regions, began changing from rain to wet snow.

It should be noted that snow had been recorded in the highlands of the Carpathians earlier this autumn as well. The first snowfalls there occurred back in September, while in October snow cover appeared on Mount Pip Ivan and in the area of the Dragobrat ski resort. On November 6, however, winter precipitation spread to populated areas and territories beyond the highlands.

What forecasters predict for Ukrainians over the weekend

According to the forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the cold weather in Ukraine will continue.

During the night before Saturday, November 7, light snow and wet snow are expected across most of the country, with the exception of the western regions. During the day, precipitation is forecast mainly in the central, southern and eastern regions. In the south and east, snow will fall together with rain in some places.

The nighttime air temperature will range from 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero. It will be colder in the western regions: thermometers will drop to 1–6 degrees below zero. During the day, the air will warm to 0–6 degrees above zero.

In the northern, central and eastern regions, icy conditions are possible in some places at night and in the morning. The wind will be mainly northwesterly and northerly, at a speed of 5–10 meters per second. In the southern regions, gusts of up to 15–18 meters per second are possible during the day.

In Kyiv, light wet snow is forecast in some places at night. No significant precipitation is expected during the day. The temperature will be 0–2 degrees above zero at night and 3–5 degrees above zero during the day.

On Sunday, November 8, according to meteorologists’ forecasts, precipitation will cease in most of Ukraine. At night, temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 6 degrees below zero, and during the day from 0 to 6 degrees above zero. In the Carpathian region, fog is possible in places at night and in the morning. Due to possible icy conditions, drivers are advised to be especially attentive on the roads, maintain a safe distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers. Pedestrians should also exercise caution on slippery sections of sidewalks.

However, the first snow will not remain in Ukraine for long. Over the next few days, temperatures will remain above freezing during the day in most regions, so the snow that has fallen may quickly melt.

Reminder

On September 22, the first snow had already fallen on Mount Pip Ivan, and the air temperature had dropped to -1°C.