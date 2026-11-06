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First snow is arriving across Ukraine — where it has already snowed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

On November 6, the first snow was recorded in the Lviv region, as well as in Tatariv and Bukovel. In Cherkasy, freezing rain has been reported.

First snow is arriving across Ukraine — where it has already snowed

The first snow is already being seen in Ukraine. On November 6, the corresponding footage was shared on social media, UNN writes.

Details

The first snow has been reported in the Lviv region.

"The first snow fell near Slavske in the Stryi district," one of the local public pages reported.

"Slavske is also welcoming the first snow," another added.

It is also reported that "it is snowing again in Tatariv and Bukovel."

Carpathians blanketed in snow - what Mount Pip Ivan and Drahobrat look like27.10.26, 09:00 • 8342 views

And in Cherkasy, according to reports, freezing rain began to fall.

Update

According to information from forecasters, the weather in Ukraine on November 6 will be determined by a cold atmospheric front that will quickly move from the Baltic region.

According to their data, during the day, light rain will fall in Ukraine, except in most western regions, in some places mixed with wet snow (light snow in the Carpathians).

Julia Shramko

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