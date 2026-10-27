Carpathians blanketed in snow - what Mount Pip Ivan and Drahobrat look like

The highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians were covered with snow on the morning of October 27. This was reported by the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia and on social media, UNN writes.

Details

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, located on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, cloudy weather and fog persisted on the morning of October 27.

It was windy — the wind was northeasterly, 17 m/s.

"The air temperature was -4°C. A small amount of snow fell," the mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported.

Social media also report that snow is covering Drahobrat, the highest-altitude ski resort in Ukraine, in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

What is celebrated on October 27 in Ukraine and around the world