What is celebrated on October 27 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 27, Ukraine observes Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and World Occupational Therapy Day are held. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica and Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves are commemorated, while under the old style, Venerable Paraskeva of Serbia and Venerable Nicholas Sviatosha are remembered, UNN reports.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

An official international UN date proclaimed by UNESCO in 2005 during the 33rd session of the General Conference. The event is intended to draw the global community’s attention to the importance of preserving films, video recordings, radio programs, sound recordings, and photographs, which constitute the unique documentary heritage of humanity. The day emphasizes the need to digitize archival materials, as a significant portion of the magnetic and film media of the 20th century is threatened with irreversible deterioration and loss.

World Occupational Therapy Day

Established in 2010 at the initiative of the World Federation of Occupational Therapists. This professional observance highlights the importance of rehabilitation medicine, which is aimed at restoring the functional skills lost through illness, injury, or disability that are necessary for independent daily living, education, and professional activity.

International Black Cat Awareness Day

Established by environmental and animal-protection organizations with the aim of overcoming superstitions, prejudices, and myths associated with black-colored animals. The event draws attention to statistics showing that black cats are the least likely to find owners in shelters and are more often subjected to cruelty because of mystical superstitions.

Ukrainian Writing and Language Day

An official state holiday in Ukraine established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 1997. Following the calendar reform of the Ukrainian churches, the date of observance was moved from November 9 to October 27 in order to preserve the historical and spiritual connection with the commemoration day of Venerable Nestor the Chronicler. The day is dedicated to promoting the native language, preserving cultural identity, and strengthening civic consciousness. Traditionally, on this day, Suspilne Broadcasting holds the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity live on air, bringing together millions of Ukrainians around the world.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica — a young Christian warrior who was a disciple of Saint Great Martyr Demetrius. Nestor challenged the gladiator Lyaeus to a duel; Lyaeus had been killing Christians in the arena for the entertainment of Emperor Maximian, and Nestor defeated him with the blessing of Saint Demetrius. For this, Nestor was executed by beheading in 306. On this day, Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves is also remembered — a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a prominent Old Rus historian and writer, and the author of the "Tale of Bygone Years," who is considered the father of Ukrainian historiography and writing.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Venerable Paraskeva of Serbia — an ascetic and religious devotee who spent many years in strict fasting and prayer in the Jordanian Desert. Venerable Nicholas Sviatosha is also remembered — the first of the Rus princes to renounce power and wealth and accept monastic tonsure at the Kyiv-Pechersk Monastery, becoming renowned for his humility and for building the Trinity Gate Church.