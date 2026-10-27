What is celebrated on October 27 in Ukraine and around the world

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
04:17 AM • 6686 views
A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?
03:16 AM • 12504 views
Europe has entered a new "era of darkness" – Finland's president warned of dangerous changes in the world
02:17 AM • 13648 views
Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning
01:40 AM • 14539 views
Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital
01:17 AM • 14892 views
In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoingVideo
12:37 AM • 13492 views
France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets
11:55 PM • 16035 views
"Morally incapable" – influential Republican criticizes Trump for concessions to Putin
11:17 PM • 13682 views
Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO
October 26, 10:57 PM • 12204 views
Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner
October 26, 10:18 PM • 12658 views
Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.1m/s
78%
756mm
Popular news
Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time PhotoVideoOctober 26, 09:10 PM • 13103 views
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has diedOctober 26, 09:20 PM • 15829 views
Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna DatedOctober 26, 10:07 PM • 15389 views
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy PhotoOctober 26, 10:26 PM • 15341 views
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancer11:06 PM • 13481 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 27066 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 30562 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 29816 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 37973 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 72332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commanderPhoto04:05 AM • 2450 views
Sofía Vergara spotted holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman – Hollywood is buzzing about a new romance03:05 AM • 4874 views
Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular show02:06 AM • 6906 views
Natalie Portman spoke for the first time about life after the birth of her third child01:06 AM • 10085 views
Lewis Hamilton gave Kim Kardashian's children a special gift and revealed details of their relationship12:06 AM • 10852 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

What is celebrated on October 27 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In Ukraine, Ukrainian Writing and Language Day is celebrated, and Nestor the Chronicler is honored. Around the world, people commemorate audiovisual heritage, occupational therapy, and black cats.

What is celebrated on October 27 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 27, Ukraine observes Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and World Occupational Therapy Day are held. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica and Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves are commemorated, while under the old style, Venerable Paraskeva of Serbia and Venerable Nicholas Sviatosha are remembered, UNN reports.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

An official international UN date proclaimed by UNESCO in 2005 during the 33rd session of the General Conference. The event is intended to draw the global community’s attention to the importance of preserving films, video recordings, radio programs, sound recordings, and photographs, which constitute the unique documentary heritage of humanity. The day emphasizes the need to digitize archival materials, as a significant portion of the magnetic and film media of the 20th century is threatened with irreversible deterioration and loss.  

World Occupational Therapy Day

Established in 2010 at the initiative of the World Federation of Occupational Therapists. This professional observance highlights the importance of rehabilitation medicine, which is aimed at restoring the functional skills lost through illness, injury, or disability that are necessary for independent daily living, education, and professional activity.  

International Black Cat Awareness Day

Established by environmental and animal-protection organizations with the aim of overcoming superstitions, prejudices, and myths associated with black-colored animals. The event draws attention to statistics showing that black cats are the least likely to find owners in shelters and are more often subjected to cruelty because of mystical superstitions.

Ukrainian Writing and Language Day

An official state holiday in Ukraine established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 1997. Following the calendar reform of the Ukrainian churches, the date of observance was moved from November 9 to October 27 in order to preserve the historical and spiritual connection with the commemoration day of Venerable Nestor the Chronicler. The day is dedicated to promoting the native language, preserving cultural identity, and strengthening civic consciousness. Traditionally, on this day, Suspilne Broadcasting holds the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity live on air, bringing together millions of Ukrainians around the world.  

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica  — a young Christian warrior who was a disciple of Saint Great Martyr Demetrius. Nestor challenged the gladiator Lyaeus to a duel; Lyaeus had been killing Christians in the arena for the entertainment of Emperor Maximian, and Nestor defeated him with the blessing of Saint Demetrius. For this, Nestor was executed by beheading in 306. On this day, Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves is also remembered  — a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a prominent Old Rus historian and writer, and the author of the "Tale of Bygone Years," who is considered the father of Ukrainian historiography and writing.  

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Venerable Paraskeva of Serbia — an ascetic and religious devotee who spent many years in strict fasting and prayer in the Jordanian Desert. Venerable Nicholas Sviatosha is also remembered — the first of the Rus princes to renounce power and wealth and accept monastic tonsure at the Kyiv-Pechersk Monastery, becoming renowned for his humility and for building the Trinity Gate Church.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Animals
UNESCO
United Nations
Jordan
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Ukraine