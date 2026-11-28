Photograph: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA

In the local elections held on Saturday, Taiwan’s ruling party achieved its best result in a decade, doubling the number of electoral districts under its control. The outcome is expected to anger Beijing, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won 10 of the 22 races for city mayors and county magistrates — a significantly better result than its five victories in the previous local elections four years ago, which were disastrous for the party.

The DPP is led by Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing openly detests. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) considers Lai a "separatist" who opposes its plans to reunify China and Taiwan. China regards Taiwan — a self-governing island — as part of its territory; a position rejected by most Taiwanese.

Taiwan’s main opposition force, the Kuomintang (KMT), won 10 races (compared with 14 in the previous election). However, it retained control of the capital, Taipei, as well as neighboring New Taipei City.

The focus of these local elections was primarily on pressing socioeconomic issues — such as housing costs and the distribution of wealth — rather than relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Despite this, the KMT’s success in Taipei and New Taipei will likely "allow Beijing to breathe a sigh of relief," said William Yang, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

The KMT advocates closer ties between Taiwan and China; in particular, the annual "Taipei–Shanghai" forum remains one of the few significant channels of interaction between them.

The race for mayor of Taipei was contested between the KMT candidate, incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an, and Puma Shen — a DPP legislator who has been sanctioned by China. On Saturday afternoon, thousands of supporters gathered outside Shen’s campaign headquarters to follow the vote count.

At first, there was optimism: calls rang out, "Go, Puma!" and "Turn things in your favor!" However, as Chiang’s lead grew, the mood among those present became increasingly gloomy. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., Shen took the stage to concede defeat; those present greeted him with prolonged applause, giving him a standing ovation.

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"The results are known: I lost," Shen said. Visibly moved, Shen emphasized that he would continue working hard.

"Tonight, the people of Taipei made the best decision. As I have already said in previous interviews with foreign media, regardless of who wins today, it is a victory for Taipei and a victory for democracy," he said.

Shen — a criminologist turned politician — is also a co-founder of the Kuma Academy. The organization conducts civil defense courses for Taiwanese people, preparing them for a possible invasion by China.

Yan Ching-na, 50, who supports Shen, burst into tears after his opponent conceded defeat. "I don’t care which party he belongs to. As long as he puts Taiwan’s interests first, I will support him," she said. The woman also added that she thought it was "cool" that Beijing calls Shen a "separatist who advocates Taiwan’s independence."

"He has long defended Taiwan’s rights," she said, "and that is precisely why I must support him, because the Taiwanese people have had a difficult time."

Yan noted that Shen had helped draw public attention to China’s campaign against Taiwan. "So we are not worried. I think that thanks to him, many people now have a better understanding of China’s influence on Taiwan," she added.

Ahead of Saturday’s vote, Taiwanese officials sounded the alarm over thousands of cases of suspected disinformation or interference in the electoral process. There were also reports of hundreds of AI-generated videos linked to China being circulated; they contained disinformation about Taiwanese politicians disliked by Beijing.

China also continues to exert physical pressure around the island. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that on Friday, 33 Chinese military aircraft and eight military vessels surrounded the island. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the PRC has not yet commented on the results of Saturday’s election.

Lai, Taiwan’s president, thanked the "people of Taiwan for their support and trust in the candidates nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)" in a Facebook post. Lai did not mention China in his statement.

The 51-year-old Zhan Ying-yi, another supporter of Shen, admitted that he was "disappointed" with the result, "but that is how democracy works." "We can only respect this outcome. After all, we still have the freedom to vote, and that is something we should cherish," he said, adding that the election results had heightened his concerns about the threat from China.

"I fear only one thing: that one day the People’s Republic of China may begin to rule us. Then we will lose everything."